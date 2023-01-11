Award winning, independent development and construction consultancy Identity Consult has been appointed on a range of new projects across Yorkshire.

The firm has also completed a significant number of incumbent client schemes.

Identity Consult director Mark Allan said: “We are proud of the level of work that has been achieved this year as we have been given the opportunity to partner with more clients, and help them deliver sustainable new developments – be they housing, education buildings, healthcare facilities or workspaces.”

Colleagues operating out of the company’s offices in Nether Poppleton, York, will support with the work which includes advising client Star Academies, a nationwide network of Islamic faith schools, including institutions in Leeds and Bradford.

Yorkshire Housing offices.

Identity Consult will partner with Star to find ways of making the buildings more energy efficient, helping to save costs and make operations more sustainable.

The Identity Consult team is also advising client Thirteen Group on the delivery of sustainable new homes in Kirklees.

Yorkshire colleagues have completed work for clients including project managing a new head office for Yorkshire Housing, creating a bespoke workplace within the first zero carbon workspace in Leeds.

The firm has also helped Christians Against Poverty with the design, procurement and fitout of their new office space in Bradford.

Identity Consult has made investments in new staff over the last 12 months, appointing 18 new colleagues – including two apprentices, taking its total headcount to 67.

The team has also secured its Investors in People accreditation, established training and mentoring programmes and received an Exceptional Employer Award from Preston College.

Mr Allen added: “There is an acute skills shortage in the Yorkshire region and across the construction sector – something we are mitigating through investment in our people – be that through recruiting new talent, training and education, or working with FE and HE institutions to nurture the skills of future property professionals.

