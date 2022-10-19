Award-winning gin distillery and cocktail bar to open at famous Yorkshire mill complex

John Robert’s Botanic Request is moving into Sunny Bank Mills’s Twisting building, which is currently being renovated.

The cocktail bar, called the Test Bar, will open its doors to the public on November 5.

During the past 10 years, Leeds-based Sunny Bank Mills, one of the most famous family-owned mills in Yorkshire where Yorkshire Television’s Heartbeat and Emmerdale were once filmed, has been transformed into a modern office and mixed-use retail and leisure complex, creating 400 jobs.

John Robert’s Botanic Request is moving into the mill’s historic Twisting building at Sunny Bank Mills. Picture: Jack Wareing

Ben Peel, co-founder of John Robert’s Botanic Request with his partner Emelie Nilsson, said: “Once we had decided to relocate from nearby Stanningley, we viewed numerous sites but when we stepped into the Twisting, it instantly felt just right for our brand and concept for a distillery and cocktail bar.

“As a good bar is all about atmosphere, environment and hosting, it was hard not to ignore the beautiful panoramic views looking over the mill’s courtyard and grounds.

"We also loved that it was tucked away at the back of the mill complex. It had a feeling that it could become Farsley’s best kept secret, somewhere you could meander away from the day-to-day and step into somewhere quite unique for an exceptional gin or a well-made cocktail.

The new premises will enable expanded production to supply increasing demand, including a new export deal to the United States.

Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, Leeds.

Mr Peel added: “We are very much looking forward to opening this new space where we can offer bespoke and unique gin and cocktail masterclasses in the distillery whilst testing bedding new spirits, cocktails and liquid innovations on the cocktail bar for the public.”