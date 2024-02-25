Since 2009, the brewery has produced 17.4 million pints, 365 different beers, won more than 100 awards, exported to 15 countries and achieved seven supermarket listings in the UK as well as listings in France, Italy, Finland and Sweden.

Ilkley Brewery won its first national award in 2009, and welcomed HRH Princess Anne in 2012. She unveiled a new expansion and brewed a special beer for the Jubilee that year, which was listed in Harvey Nichols and exported to the US.

The multi-award winning Ilkley Brewery, known for its Mary Jane session pale ale, will celebrate 15 years of brewing next month. Picture: Xanthe Hutchinson

Bespoke brews have since been commissioned for Harewood House, The Savoy, M&S and Booths.

Luke Raven, the brewery’s co-owner, said: “It’s been an incredible journey to get to this point. From a homebrew kit in a garage and winning a national award in our first year, to the expansions that have followed.

"I am so proud of everyone involved, and in particular our current team who work tirelessly to ensure the best pint is brewed, shipped and enjoyed. 15 years is just the beginning.