Masham’s Vennell’s Restaurant has been sold to Jon Atashroo, who is an experienced chef.

Opened in 2005 by Jon and Laura Vennell, Vennell’s has featured in the Michelin Guide, AA and Good Food Guide for 14 consecutive years.

A spokesman for Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “The recently renovated restaurant is set in a large, Grade II listed Georgian property just off Masham’s town square and comprises a contemporary ground floor dining area, private dining room and living accommodation.”

“The sale presented an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic new chef to take on an established restaurant in picturesque North Yorkshire. The successful new owner, Jon Atashroo will be relocating from London with his wife, Arlette to run the business.”

David Cash, director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team, commented: “It is a pleasure to have acted for Jon and Laura in the sale of their business and family home.

"We always discussed that the most likely buyer would be a couple who could step in to Jon and Laura’s shoes and make the business their own. We are still seeing lots of demand for hospitality businesses, particularly where the property is freehold.”

Vennell's Restaurant was sold for an undisclosed price.

