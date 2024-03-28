Azets expands in Yorkshire following acquisition of specialist medical accounting team

Azets, which has three offices across Yorkshire, said the deal underlined its commitment to become the UK’s biggest independent provider of specialist medical accounting services, serving more than 500 GP practices and 3,000 individual GPs, consultants, and other medical professionals.

The deal expands Azets’ regional footprint in Yorkshire, the North West, and South East, as the firm welcomes 30 new staff, including two partners and one director, into its offices in Leeds, Manchester, Southampton, Winchester, and Maidstone.

This is Azets’ second specialist medical accounting acquisition after Dorset-based Sandisons joined the group in September 2022.

Russell Turner, Regional Managing Director for Yorkshire at Azets. Azets is a UK top 10 firm of accountants with offices in Leeds, Bradford and York. (Photo supplied on behalf of Azets)

As part of the acquisition, Richard Apps joins Azets as a specialist medical partner.

A spokesman said: “Richard has more than 15 years' experience working with healthcare clients, with expertise in general medical partnership businesses, their contracts, taxation and NHS superannuation issues.

The spokesman added: "Richard previously worked as a general practitioner undertaking audit and small business advisory.

“He trained in the ‘Big Four’ and qualified as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1994.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Apps said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for my colleagues and me to deliver expert advice to doctors and their practices, now as part of Europe’s fastest-growing accountancy and advisory group and one of the UK’s largest specialist providers to the medical sector.

He added: “I’m passionate about helping doctors, who dedicate so much of themselves to their patients, and to be able to make sure that their finances are well looked after.”

Russell Turner, Regional Managing Director for Yorkshire at Azets, (pictured) said: “We’re pleased to welcome Richard and the specialist team from RSM UK as we deepen our sector expertise and underline Azets’ reputation as first-class service provider to GPs and medical practices.

“As the medical sector continues to undergo significant change, the needs of GPs and medical practices are growing in complexity.

“This requires increasingly sophisticated advice which non-specialist accountants can no longer provide.

“We have the right expertise to support medical clients across the UK through the challenges and opportunities they face, leveraging the wider Azets portfolio of services.”

Azets has offices in Leeds, Bradford and York in Yorkshire where it employs 334 people.

In the UK, Azets employs more than 3,800 people, with 90 offices nationwide.