B. Braun Medical Ltd welcomes new HR Director

Taking pride in her Yorkshire roots, Helene resides in Batley with her husband and two teenage sons.

With over sixteen years of experience at BT, where she served as a HR director within the Global part of the business, and having held various leadership roles across different sectors, Helene brings a wealth of expertise to her new position.

In her previous roles, Helene had global responsibility for the HR function for commercial, strategy, transformation, digital product, banking, and finance sectors, as well as serving as the regional HR director for the Americas. Her most recent role involved spearheading HR efforts in the Asia, Middle East, and Africa region, while also leading global health and well-being initiatives for over 13,500 employees.

Helene Ghosh (centre) with the B. Braun HR team

Helene commented: “I was attracted to join B. Braun due to the company's unique blend of global outlook and local delivery, which aligns with my professional ethos and experience. I am committed to leveraging my skills to lead the HR team towards a harmonious global approach, fostering collaboration, and knowledge sharing across the organisation.”

“I pride myself on my honesty, approachability, and Yorkshire charm. Transparency and inclusivity in my leadership are an absolute priority as well as the importance of building trust and ensuring that every voice is heard, regardless of background or position within the company.”

In her first six months at B. Braun, Helene has been actively engaging with various departments, finalising the HR strategy, and empowering leaders to drive positive change. She is focused on streamlining processes, enhancing digital tools, and championing diversity and inclusion initiatives to create a more inclusive workplace culture.

Helene's dedication to understanding the business from the ground up has seen her actively involved in frontline operations, working closely with nurses, sales teams, and site personnel. Her visible presence and commitment to accessibility underscores her commitment to fostering a collaborative and empowered workforce.