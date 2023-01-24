BAE Systems: 100 new engineering jobs at Yorkshire factory where Royal Navy submarines and RAF aircraft are designed

BAE Systems has announced 100 engineering vacancies across all experience levels at its site in Brough, East Yorkshire.

The plant, formerly owned by Blackburn, Hawker Siddeley and British Aerospace, has produced aircraft for over a century, but in 2020 closed its manufacturing division when the last of the Hawk jets left the assembly line.

Many staff have retrained in engineering roles and the site will now be at the forefront of designing Dreadnought nuclear submarines for the Royal Navy and next-generation fighter planes for the RAF.

As part of the awarding of the MOD contracts, BAE is also recruiting for hundreds of new roles based in East Yorkshire, from apprentices to experienced engineers. Brough has become the company’s centre for digital engineering with a focus on design, testing and evaluation.

BAE Systems, Brough

There are around 100 positions in design, mission systems, integration and software disciplines available.

General manager for the Brough site James Hardstaff said: “I am proud to see the work at Brough continue to make an important contribution to the nation’s defence and security requirements.

“It’s an exciting time to join the business, as we take on some really complex and ambitious engineering challenges to support the delivery of the Royal Air Force’s Tempest programme and the Royal Navy’s Dreadnought submarine.”

The site currently employs around 700 people and offers apprenticeship, undergraduate and graduate opportunities, and there are two new office buildings designed for hybrid working. There is still an engineering support division based there for the operators of Hawk training aircraft still flying around the world.

The company is also keen to hear from senior leaders and experienced engineers across all sectors as well as from within the defence and aeronautical industries.

Around three-quarters of its trainee intake at Brough still comes from Hull and the East Riding, and there are increasing opportunities to work from home. The site’s heritage includes the manufacture of World War One seaplanes, and there is a group of former staff who maintain preserved Blackburn aircraft – the Beverley transport planes were built at Brough.

