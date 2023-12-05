BAE Systems to create over 100 jobs in Yorkshire for apprentices and graduates

BAE Systems is creating more than 100 new jobs in Yorkshire and Humber for apprentices and graduates next year as part of a nationwide recruitment drive.

The defence giant has announced it will be creating 2,700 new opportunities in 2024.

The company confirmed to The Yorkshire Post that 104 of the roles will be in this region.

Its air sector business in Brough and Humberside will take on 96 new roles, consisting of 53 apprentices, six undergraduates and 37 graduates.

BAE Systems is launching a major recruitment drive for young workers. Picture: Christopher Ison

Its Digital Intelligence business in Leeds will take on eight new roles; three undergraduates and five graduates.

The company has more than doubled its early careers intake in the past five years, saying many former apprentices and graduates have reached its top ranks.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “As the UK’s largest manufacturer, we have sites located right across the country and we’re investing hundreds of millions of pounds to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential.

“Providing high-quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and Low Earth Orbit satellites.”

Minister for higher education, apprenticeships and skills Robert Halfon said: “We need big employers on side in our efforts to build a skills and apprenticeships nation, and this record-breaking announcement from BAE Systems is fantastic to see.

“Apprenticeships provide a ladder of opportunity for people to get in-demand skills and really push on in their careers, and these roles offered by a top apprenticeship employer will transform lives and boost growth right around the UK.”

More than 1,400 apprentices will join the company next year, with the majority of roles based in the North of England as well as the South of England, Scotland and Wales.