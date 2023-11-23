Yorkshire property developer Rushbond has acquired a landmark office building that was once the regional headquarters of the Bank of England.

The firm plans to restore the exterior and upgrade the interior of Bank House, a circa 90,000 sq ft office building in Leeds city centre.

Located on the corner of King Street and Park Place, the building – which was purpose built for the Bank of England between 1969-1971 by Building Design Partnership – features an ambitious, European Brutalist-style design, clad in Cornish granite.

Work is expected to start in 2026. Richard Baker, from Rushbond, said: “Bank House has an incredible history and we welcome the opportunity to secure the future of this landmark building. There is a huge demand for premium office space in the city.”