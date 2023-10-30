All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Banking giant HSBC’s third-quarter pre-tax profit more than doubles

Banking giant HSBC highlighted the impact of higher interest rates as it revealed its third-quarter pre-tax profit more than doubled compared with the previous year.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 30th Oct 2023, 08:42 GMT

The company said its pre-tax profit rose by 4.5 billion US dollars (£3.7bn) to 7.7 billion US dollars (£6.4bn), compared with the same period in 2022.

Profit after tax increased by 3.6 billion US dollars (£3bn) to 6.3 billion US dollars (£5.2bn), while revenue rose by 40 per cent to 16.2 billion US dollars (£13.4bn).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the firm said operating expenses grew by 2 per cent to 8 billion US dollars (£6.6bn), driven primarily by higher technology costs, rising inflation and an increase in the company’s performance-related pay.

Most Popular
Banking giant HSBC has highlighted the impact of higher interest rates as it revealed its third-quarter pre-tax profit more than doubled compared to the previous year. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)Banking giant HSBC has highlighted the impact of higher interest rates as it revealed its third-quarter pre-tax profit more than doubled compared to the previous year. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)
Banking giant HSBC has highlighted the impact of higher interest rates as it revealed its third-quarter pre-tax profit more than doubled compared to the previous year. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

In a statement, group chief executive Noel Quinn said: “We have had three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance and are on track to achieve our mid-teens return on tangible equity target for 2023.

“There was good broad-based growth across all businesses and geographies, supported by the interest rate environment.

“Our Wealth business also gained further traction, attracting 34 billion US dollars (£28bn) of net new invested assets in the quarter and growing wealth balances by 12 per cent compared with last year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Quinn continued: “We are pleased to again reward our shareholders. We have now announced three share buy-backs in 2023 totalling up to 7 billion US dollars (£5.8bn), as well as three quarterly dividends which total 0.30 US dollars per share.

“This underlines the substantial distribution capacity that we have, even as we continue to invest in growth.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “HSBC has brought down the curtain on a largely forgettable banks’ reporting season in largely positive fashion, still reaping the benefits of size but missing estimates on a couple of metrics.

“In particular, investors could focus on cost guidance, where the group amended its forecast for the year for costs to rise by 4 per cent as opposed to the previously guided 2 per cent. Operating expenditure rose by 2 per cent in the third quarter (although is currently down by 2 per cent in the year to date), which HSBC is attributing to higher technology costs, inflationary pressures and the potential for performance-related pay pressure at the year end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In all, HSBC is managing to shield itself from economic attack through its sheer size, while also remaining mindful on the importance of continuing to grow the business, especially in areas where it has particular strength. The announcement of a further share buyback leaves little for detractors to focus on, despite a couple of minor misses.”

Related topics:HSBC