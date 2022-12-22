Banking services provider LHV UK set to start issuing Small Medium Enterprise loans

Banking services provider LHV UK has announced it is set to start issuing Small Medium Enterprise ('SME’) loans.

The announcement comes as the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') approved the Company's Annex I financial institution registration. a prerequisite to issuing loans in the United Kingdom under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017.

Madis Toomsalu, chairman of LHV UK, said: "Lending to enterprises has been the core business area of our parent company LHV Group, where it enjoyed 14 years of consecutive growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a strong proven demand for SME loans, and we are confident that by leveraging our considerable experience and readily available capital, LHV UK can quickly establish and grow a strong lending business.

Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of LHV UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our strengths are technology-powered faster lending process and loan managers with long-term experience who understand the needs of local entrepreneurs."

The firm note that lending to SMEs has been one of the core business areas for LHV UK's parent company LHV Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move comes after 14 years of consecutive growth from the group.

In October, LHV UK acquired the SME lending business of Manchester-based regional lender Bank North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acquisition included Bank North’s £17.9 million loan book, 20 sales and support staff and cooperation agreements with major loan brokers.

Since the acquisition, LHV UK has only been able to service the existing customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company's enrollment in the financial services register, however, enables LHV UK to immediately start issuing commercial real-estate-backed loans starting from £500,000.

The team, based in Manchester, form LHV UK's SME lending business, and will aim to maintain its regional approach and commit to further developing relationships with local commercial brokers, who it sees as the key drivers for the loan business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Manchester office, which will serve the North, LHV UK plans to start issuing loans in the South East from its London headquarters.

LHV UK notes that it has “ambitious” plans to utilise its strong balance sheet, with ready access to capital and funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad