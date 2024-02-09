The banking giant expects to pay roughly £600m for the credit cards, loans, savings and operating systems of the UK’s largest supermarket.

The announcement follows a period of speculation that Tesco was considering selling its banking arm in order to focus on its retail business – meaning its supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal comes with Tesco’s credit cards and unsecured personal loans, worth about £8.3bn, and approximately £6.7bn in customer deposits.

Barclays has agreed to buy the retail banking business of Tesco Bank, including acquiring its 2,800 staff, the companies have announced. (Photo by Tesco Bank/VisMedia)

Tesco Bank employees will also transfer to Barclays over time. Some remaining elements of the supermarket bank, including its insurance products, travel money and ATMs, are not included in the deal.

Tesco said that over an initial 10-year period, Barclays will be able to sell Tesco-branded banking products and services through the supermarket giant’s own channels.

Tesco will receive an income for the use of its brand, for growing customers through its channels and as Barclays will participate in the Tesco Clubcard scheme, which is the UK’s largest loyalty programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retailer said the deal will help it trim its debts, strengthening the balance sheet and allowing it to be laser-focused on its core retail business.

Ken Murphy, Tesco Group Chief Executive said: “Tesco Bank is a strong business that has helped millions of loyal customers to manage their money for more than 25 years.

"As we look to the future, our aim is to be the best provider of financial services in the UK, with this strategic transaction and partnership with Barclays unlocking greater value for customers and for our business.

"By working with one of the UK’s leading banks, we can bring customers new and innovative propositions, which will continue to benefit from Tesco Clubcard’s unique insight and digital capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The transaction will also significantly reduce our financial liabilities, in turn strengthening our balance sheet and allowing us to focus on continuing to grow our core retail business.

"I’m hugely grateful to our colleagues for their dedication and excellent service to our customers, and I’m confident that this new partnership approach will build on that success.”

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Barclays Group Chief Executive, added: “Barclays is a leading consumer bank in the UK. This strategic relationship with the UK's largest retailer will help create new distribution channels for our unsecured lending and deposit businesses.