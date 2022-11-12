Admiral Taverns, which runs hundreds of pubs across the country, has confirmed the Barge and Barrel, on Park Road in Elland, will be put up for sale.

An Admiral spokesperson said: “We are strong believers in the importance of community pubs and our focus is always on helping our licensees to run sustainable pub businesses. After careful consideration however, we felt in this instance that The Barge and Barrel did not have a long-term sustainable future and therefore we’ve taken the decision to close the pub and put it up for sale."

The landlady has posted on social media to say the last opening day will be December 3.

Barge and Barrel on Park Road, Elland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a heavy heart I must inform you all that Admiral Taverns have sold The Barge and Barrel and I have been given notice to quit,” she said.

"Unless I am overtaken by other circumstances, I will leave on December 6, with my last opening day being Saturday, December 3.

"It is three years on Friday since Liz and I arrived here full of hopes and dreams which some of you helped to fulfil but this last six months has been exceptionally hard and I have to admit to being relieved and very much looking forward to a rest. Please make sure you come and say goodbye before we go. Thank you everyone.”