Barnsley-based Asos sees sales drop amid delivery and consumer spending woes

Yorkshire-based online fashion firm Asos has revealed sliding sales in its festive quarter as it took a hit from delivery disruption and slumping consumer spending.

The group said UK sales tumbled 8 per cent in the four months to December 31, in stark contrast to high street rivals such as Next that have benefited from shoppers returning to stores over Christmas in the face of Royal Mail strikes and delivery disruption.

The company employs thousands of people at its giant warehouse in Barnsley where all of its products are sent for processing before being sent out for delivery to British customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asos said it is slashing costs to boost its profitability, but confirmed it continues to expect to make a half-year loss.

Online fashion firm Asos has revealed sliding sales in its festive quarter as it took a hit from delivery disruption and slumping consumer spending

Advertisement Hide Ad

It revealed further details of its ongoing turnaround plans and aims to drive £300 million of profit and “cost mitigation measures” in the first half, with the group shutting three storage warehouses in the UK, Europe and the US, while it said it is also trimming some of its office space but not closing sites.

It is also axing 35 unprofitable brands as part of the efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is hoping the overhaul will “more than offset headwinds” from inflation and rising return rates to drive a “modest improvement in full-year profitability”.

Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, chief executive of Asos, said: “We have made good early progress against a number of measures to simplify the business, including repositioning our inventory profile, reviewing our operational model in our top markets and reducing our cost base.

Advertisement Hide Ad