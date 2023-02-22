The specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the homecare agency, Stepping Stones Services, to a Yorkshire-based company.

Stepping Stones Services provides specialist support services for people with learning disabilities, complex care, and supported living needs across Bury, Oldham, and Rochdale. The business was established in 2011 and has since grown to deliver around 3,300 care hours per week to more than 30 clients.

The business was previously owned by Arzoo Mahmood and, following a sales process with Christie & Co, has been purchased by Barnsley-based, home help service agency, Optimo Care Group, which delivers more than 18,000 hours of care per week across the North of England.

Stepping Stones’ staff will remain with the business and there are plans to increase the size of the team through the expansion of its services.

Stepping Stones Services was sold for an undisclosed price.

Ben Hales, head of merger and acquisitions at Optimo Care Group, comments, “I am delighted to announce our latest acquisition of Stepping Stones.

"This deal further develops and supports our current growth strategy in supported living and complex care services.

He added: “We have made a number of appointments into our senior management team over the winter, and the group is now positioned to continue our growth on the back of last year's performance.”