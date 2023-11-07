Barnsley town centre’s Marks and Spencer is set to close his month, as a new food hall opens to replace it.

The shop, on Queens Street, will close on November 27 and the new food hall at Peel Retail Park will open the following day.

When the closure was announced, Matt Graham, regional manager for M&S, said the new branch at the Peel Retail Park off Harborough Hill Road would offer 60 per cent more food hall space than the current store.

The change was put down to changing shopping habits.

The new food hall will be in the 3B and 3C units, formerly Maplin and Poundworld.

Overall, across both ground and mezzanine levels, the new shop will measure 1,770 sq.m.

The new shop “will ensure the efficient reuse of previously developed land and bring existing vacant retail units back into an active and beneficial use.”