Barnsley working men’s club once focal point of former mining village to go up for auction with guide price of £225,000

The former working men’s club in the village of Royston, near Barnsley, is to go up for auction this month with a guide price of £225,000.

The 9,000 sq ft property will appear among dozens of properties and plots of land in the next online property auction held by Sheffield-based auctioneer Mark Jenkinson, with bidding closing on March 27, 2024.

The former club stands on a 0.5 acre site and incorporates an open-plan bar, entertainment area and snooker room as well as a three-bedroom apartment.

The former working men’s club in Roston near Barnsley, up for auction with Mark Jenkinson this month

Adrian Little from Mark Jenkinson said: “Although the club was once at the heart of Royston, times have changed and now this property is considered suitable for a residential development scheme, subject to planning consent, which would provide much-needed extra housing for the community.

“Roston is in a great location, just over three miles from Barnsley town centre and four miles from junction 38 of the M1. It’s a thriving village with a strong mining heritage, as well as being a great place to live, surrounded by beautiful South Yorkshire countryside and with good public transport links.”

Mark Jenkinson sold five properties and sites on behalf of Barnsley Council in its February auction, including a half-acre former garage site in Grimethorpe for £133,000.

