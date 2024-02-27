Barrel Inn: New late-night Yorkshire venue wins licence despite mum’s fears

D’Ahni’s Bar and Grill on London Road, Highfield has taken over the former Barrel Inn, which closed in November 2022. The venue will stop serving at midnight from Sunday to Thursday and at 1am on Friday and Saturday.

The venue originally applied to open until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays but reduced hours have been agreed with South Yorkshire Police. A Sheffield City Council licensing committee meeting on Monday (February 26) agreed to grant the licence.

An objector told the hearing that there are constant problems with nearby late-night venue Barry’s and she has called the police “numerous times” over trouble and fighting. She said she was worried that another venue opening nearby would increase the disturbance.

Isheena Whiteley and Peter Price of applicants UKAL Enterprises Ltd said that they aim to create “a place to have a nice meal and drink” and are keen to work with the local community.

Objector Rosemary Henry said: “If it was actually like a class A food restaurant place, it would close at the same time as every other decent restaurant on London Road.

“I don’t think food is their main priority. I think if it’s open like a pub, it’s going to be open later than all the other pubs on London Road, apart from Barry’s. I don’t even know how that’s still got its licence.”

Ms Henry, who said she lives in high-rise flats overlooking London Road, continued: “There’s a lot of trouble and aggro and all sorts of stuff and people fighting. People get drunk and wasted and all sorts and come through the estate.”

She said the noise and disturbance was so bad from Barry’s rear beer garden that she has to keep the windows closed in summer but it still wakes up her young child.

Ms Henry added: “Everybody in my building detests Barry’s because of the trouble outside.”

Ms Whiteley and Mr Price told the hearing that they have been working with police to ensure that D’Ahni’s will be well run with a good security team. Sound limiters on music systems have been agreed with council environmental health staff.

Mr Price said: “I kind of understand where she’s coming from, I understand her concerns. The more establishments that come and build it up from a rough neighbourhood, it will become better.

“We don’t want no fighting, we want a place where people can have a nice meal and drink and go home.”

D’Ahni’s intends to serve a Jamaican-British menu, councillors were told.

Ms Whiteley said: “We can’t afford to have people coming in and causing problems. We would be closed down in a minute.

“There’s a lot at stake in the company so everything has to be on point. We’re following all the guidelines to prevent anything what you’ve experienced before happening again.”

They offered to hold discussions with the objector or anyone else who wanted to raise issues.

Committee chair Coun David Barker, announcing the decision to grant the licence, wished D’Ahni’s well and said: “There are problems on London Road, that’s quite clear, and it’s also been clear that these premises are not open and so can’t be held to account for those problems.”