Batch’d is opening a store in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre which will sell baked goods and artisan desserts such as brownies, cookies, cookie pies, pastel de natas and ice cream.

A spokesman said: "The launch follows the success of the first Batch’d kiosk, at the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds, which is celebrating its first anniversary.

Harry Clavane, Managing Director at Batch’d, said: “We’re proud to offer something completely different from the mass-produced baked goods you often see. We do pick-ups from our independent, small-batch bakeries in the north every morning, and deliver them straight to our kiosks and stores to ensure they’re at their freshest.

Batch’d has opened its first store at Trinity Leeds.

“Opening our first stand-alone store, at the same time as celebrating the first anniversary of our first kiosk at the White Rose centre, feels like a momentous milestone and we’re excited to give local artisan bakers a platform in such an iconic location as Trinity Leeds.”

Nick Jones, Assistant Centre Director, at Trinity Leeds, said: “Batch’d is a fantastic example of a local business supporting other independent Leeds-based suppliers and we’re excited to have them on board here at Trinity Leeds, offering the perfect pitstop for anyone with a sweet tooth.”

Batch’d owner David Richmond launched the business in 2021 after his airport taxi business was impacted by lockdown.