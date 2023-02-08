Bathroom business reopening 10 months after West Yorkshire's biggest lithium battery fire

A business that was hit by West Yorkshire’s biggest lithium battery fire is reopening this weekend.

Trade Bathroom and Tiles Ltd on Saville Road in Castleford will be opening its doors this weekend after almost of year of work to rebuild following the fire last year.

The company, which has been in business for 26 years, was gutted following the blaze, which was triggered by a lithium battery in a tool that was charging overnight.

Owners Sandra and Paul Marchington said they will never forget that night, on April 28 when they received a call from the fire brigade at 1.30am

Sandra Marchington (centre) and her husband Paul, second from left, celebrate the completion of the showrooms with staff Mark Radley, Paul Warris and Will Green.

Sandra said: “We live 15 minutes away and as we drove there we could see the smoke and flames.

"The end of the road was closed off and there were fire engines all over the place. They had cut the shutters to get into the building, and 50 of them were busy fighting the fire when we arrived.”

Fire crews were on site on the day until 7pm.

Sandra said: “We were told 100 per cent of the building was affected and so we knew nothing could be salvaged.

The showroom was destroyed by the fire

“You could see a scorch mark which had started in one area and this was definitely the hottest spot.

"We were told it was the workshop, where we have rechargeable tools. We were recharging the tools in the evening ready for the next day, one had exploded and that one battery brought five units down.

"When the fire was out the firefighters actually found the component that had caused the fire – it was unbelievable.”

The premises has now been totally rebuilt and its official reopening is this Saturday.

Sandra said: “With the support and encouragement from family, friends, customers and of course hard work from our team we are excited to finally have the doors open and welcome the public back into our showroom.”

Dave Walton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, said: “We are seeing an increase in lithium battery fires, especially as e-bikes and e-scooters become more popular. Lithium batteries are in lots of everyday items from vaping devices and electric toothbrushes to mobile phones and laptops.

"The public need to be aware of the dangers as lithium is highly flammable and particularly dangerous because of the battery’s high energy

density. People need to be careful when charging these batteries and to ensure they are recycled properly and not disposed of with general household waste.