A Batley estate agents has partnered with charity Bramwell’s CIC in order to help the project fund its food bank and other community endeavours.

Ezmuve estate agents has pledged to pay a percentage of the commission from its property sales to the charity, which is run by community activist Tanisha Bramwell.

Zee Faridi, business director at Ezmuve, noted how supporting the community had been part of his ethos from the outset of joining the company.

"I've done a lot of charity work over the last few years, and it's close to my heart,” he said.

Community activist Tanisha Bramwell with Ezmuve business director Zee Faridi.

"When I came over to Batley and partnered up with the business, I asked some of the local people about who was doing things locally, and Tanisha was mentioned.

"So I reached out and asked to have a chat about what she was doing and to see how we could help or facilitate anything.

"We're now in a position where the business is doing well and it's on track, so it's very important for me that we have an element of giving back to the community."

"And that goes back to where I came from and where I started, so it's very important for me to always have that relationship.

Mr Faridi noted that he had wanted the company to start supporting charities despite still being in its early stages.

"It's not like we’re massively established, this is our first year running together, but it's something that's close to my heart and something that's important to me,” he said.

"It's a community sort of business, we're in peoples houses and we’re selling and managing people's homes, this is a big deal to people.

“And to have a company now that is associated with an organisation like Tanisha’s, it brings that togetherness and it shows the values of us as people rather than just the business, it's about what we stand for and what we actually care about.

"When somebody sells a house with us we get commission, but now a percentage of that will go back to Tanisha and it will go into the community, helping people with their gas, electric, with food banks and clothes, and it'll help facilitate what she's doing."

Ms Bramwell, who delivered 13,000 food parcels to her local community during lockdown, set up her first community project when she was 19.

“We are very proud to partner with Ezmuve,” she said.

"Grassroots charities are struggling to keep up with the overwhelming crisis within local communities. Funding opportunities are stretched and overwhelmed.

“It's important to create strategic partners amongst stakeholders to ensure and prioritise community projects like our full food bank, especially during the current crisis.

“We want to thank Ezmuve and Zee Faridi personally for reaching out and creating this partnership to improve local lives.”

Mr Faridi noted how his own childhood had also informed his desire to help the community.

“When I grew up our electricity used to get cut off, I had a mattress on the floor to sleep on, my mum used to work two jobs and we were still poverty stricken,” he said.

"But as a kid coming from that background, my mum used to always give to charity even when we didn't have anything.

"And as I've got older, I've tried to help or give back as well, so what Tanisha was doing just represented where I come from and what I'm about as an individual.

