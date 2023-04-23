Among the staff to appear is food scientist Calum Smith, who won the role of sausage designer on the reality TV show The Job Interview in 2018. Mr Smith, from Northallerton, had been working as a Pizza Express manager, but five years on is still at Heck and developed their Naked skinless bangers. At the time, owners Andrew and Debbie Keeble described him as a ‘wild card’, but were impressed by him hand-delivering his CV to their home.