The family-owned Bedale business will be visited by presenter and Masterchef star Gregg Wallace, who will learn how their product ranges are developed.
Among the staff to appear is food scientist Calum Smith, who won the role of sausage designer on the reality TV show The Job Interview in 2018. Mr Smith, from Northallerton, had been working as a Pizza Express manager, but five years on is still at Heck and developed their Naked skinless bangers. At the time, owners Andrew and Debbie Keeble described him as a ‘wild card’, but were impressed by him hand-delivering his CV to their home.
Mr Smith will speak about the use of seaweed to create vegan sausages for Tuesday night’s episode, which is a special vegan edition.
The business, set up in 2013, now manufactures 26.5million sausages every year.
Inside the Factory is on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday.