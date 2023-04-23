All Sections
BBC Inside the Factory: Yorkshire-based Heck and 'sausage scientist' to appear in vegan episode

Yorkshire sausage brand Heck will be featured in this week’s episode of BBC Two series Inside the Factory.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 10:39 BST

The family-owned Bedale business will be visited by presenter and Masterchef star Gregg Wallace, who will learn how their product ranges are developed.

Among the staff to appear is food scientist Calum Smith, who won the role of sausage designer on the reality TV show The Job Interview in 2018. Mr Smith, from Northallerton, had been working as a Pizza Express manager, but five years on is still at Heck and developed their Naked skinless bangers. At the time, owners Andrew and Debbie Keeble described him as a ‘wild card’, but were impressed by him hand-delivering his CV to their home.

Mr Smith will speak about the use of seaweed to create vegan sausages for Tuesday night’s episode, which is a special vegan edition.

Calum Smith is a new product developer for Bedale-based Heck
Calum Smith is a new product developer for Bedale-based Heck

The business, set up in 2013, now manufactures 26.5million sausages every year.

Inside the Factory is on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday.

