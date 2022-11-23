BBC Look North will finally become available in high definition early next year as a long-awaited rollout of HD viewing for regional news programmes takes place.

Currently, people watching BBC One in high definition have to switch over to the current standard-definition versions for their local programming, including Look North.

But the BBC has now announced that viewers in England with Freesat, Freeview, Sky and YouView devices will get a better viewing and audio experience from early 2023, as regional versions of BBC One HD (High-Definition) for England become available for the first time on broadcast platforms

By April next year, viewers in England will be able to receive BBC One HD for their region and not have to tune away to watch their local news and programming.

Amy Garcia of Look North. Photographer: Neil Sherwood

A spokesperson said: “This, coupled with upgrades to BBC channels that aren’t currently available on some devices in HD, will mean viewers will get a more easily accessible, better quality experience when watching BBC programmes from early next year.

"Where possible, the regional version of BBC One HD will also be easier to find, in the top slot (1/101) of the electronic programme guide.”

The BBC aims for the rollout of BBC One HD in England for Freeview, Sky, YouView and Freesat viewers to be complete by April 2023. For satellite viewers on Sky and Freesat, the BBC will be completing the HD upgrade to the rest of its channels - adding HD versions of BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC ALBA and BBC Parliament. The BBC already broadcasts BBC One in HD in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on the digital terrestrial (Freeview, YouView) and digital satellite platforms (Sky, Freesat).

Kieran Clifton, BBC Director of Distribution says: “By Spring next year, viewers in England will be able to receive BBC One HD for their region and not have to tune away to watch their local news and programming. This, coupled with upgrades to BBC channels that aren’t currently available on some devices in HD, will mean viewers will get a more easily accessible, better quality experience when watching BBC programmes from early next year.”

