BBC Look North's Amy Garcia excited to host Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards

BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia says she is looking forward to hosting this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards as preparations continue for the flagship event.

The event, which is expected to attract over 400 of the region’s top business people, will take place on November 22 at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Garcia, who will be hosting the event, said it should be a special night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have so many home grown companies and talent in our region,” she said.

Amy Garcia will be hosting the Excellence in Business awards this November

"I’m excited to host the Yorkshire Post business awards, celebrating their hard work and success.”

Dozens of entries have already been received across the different categories.

The entry process can be accessed by visiting the event website; https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ypba-2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for entries will be October 13, with the finalists announced later that month.

Yorkshire Cancer Research has been selected as this year’s charity partner for the event, while an after-party for guests on the evening has been arranged for Manahatta Headingley.

A prestigious judging panel has been selected to assess the entries. They include David Kerfoot CBE, a Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and one of the region’s best-known business people who founded The Kerfoot Group with wife Elizabeth in 1980.

Sharon Watson MBE, Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and CEO and Principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds is also on the panel, along with Peter Kavanagh, CEO and Founder of Harmony Energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth judge is Dr Sophie Dale-Black, British Business Bank Midlands and North director.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Leeds University Business School and Openreach.

Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said: “Last year we had more than 300 entries and an exceptionally high standard of nominations but I believe 2023 could be even better.