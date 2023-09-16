BBC Look North's Amy Garcia excited to host Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards
The event, which is expected to attract over 400 of the region’s top business people, will take place on November 22 at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.
Garcia, who will be hosting the event, said it should be a special night.
“We have so many home grown companies and talent in our region,” she said.
"I’m excited to host the Yorkshire Post business awards, celebrating their hard work and success.”
Dozens of entries have already been received across the different categories.
The entry process can be accessed by visiting the event website; https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ypba-2023.
The closing date for entries will be October 13, with the finalists announced later that month.
Yorkshire Cancer Research has been selected as this year’s charity partner for the event, while an after-party for guests on the evening has been arranged for Manahatta Headingley.
A prestigious judging panel has been selected to assess the entries. They include David Kerfoot CBE, a Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and one of the region’s best-known business people who founded The Kerfoot Group with wife Elizabeth in 1980.
Sharon Watson MBE, Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and CEO and Principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds is also on the panel, along with Peter Kavanagh, CEO and Founder of Harmony Energy.
The fourth judge is Dr Sophie Dale-Black, British Business Bank Midlands and North director.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Leeds University Business School and Openreach.
Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said: “Last year we had more than 300 entries and an exceptionally high standard of nominations but I believe 2023 could be even better.
"This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the best of Yorkshire’s many tremendous businesses and it should be a fantastic and memorable evening. Thanks to all our sponsors and partners for getting involved with it.”