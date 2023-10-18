Beal Homes: £105m plans for huge 525-home site in Immingham take next step forward

Beal Homes has submitted £105m plans to build more than 500 new homes in Immingham.

The housebuilder has put in a planning application to North East Lincolnshire Council to create 525 properties on a 57-acre site on land off Stallingborough Road, close to the centre of Immingham.

The company says Immingham’s growing reputation as a centre for business has created demand for high-quality new homes in the area.

East Yorkshire-based Beal has submitted a “reserved matters” planning application as the site already has outline planning approval for 525 homes. The new application is seeking consent for the detailed design and layout of the development.

Beal Homes Chief Executive Richard Beal, right, and Land Director Chris Murphy at the site in Immingham, North East Lincolnshire, where the East Yorkshire-based housebuilder plans to create a new community of 525 homes.

Beal Chief Executive Richard Beal said: “This application sets out our plans to bring hundreds of much-needed, high-quality new homes to Immingham.

“It represents a major vote of confidence in the housing market in the town and the wider area. We see Immingham as a place with strong pent-up demand for new homes as well as potential for further growth, driven by major investment on the south bank of the Humber.

“We propose to deliver this development over coming years, meaning we will be investing millions of pounds into the area year after year, creating new jobs in construction and supporting services.

“The plans are for a wide range of properties, including starter homes that will enable local first-time buyers to take their first step onto the housing ladder.”

Beal Land Director Chris Murphy said: “We have worked closely with planning officers at North East Lincolnshire Council and other key stakeholders to develop and refine these proposals.

“The site is allocated for housing under North East Lincolnshire Council’s Local Plan and has outline planning approval for 525 homes, so this application is seeking final approval for the detailed layout and design of the development.