Family-owned national jewellery retailer Beaverbrooks has invested £1.5m in the refurbishment of a Yorkshire jewellery store, along with the expansion of its adjoining luxury watch boutique.

The retailer refitted its Leeds city centre store on Commercial Street in addition to expanding its TAG Heuer boutique which, at 640 sq ft is now almost double the size.

The 1,300 sq. ft. Beaverbrooks store, which is the retailer’s first store to be set across two floors, features a new diamonds and weddings area on the upper floor of the space, in addition to specialist diamond areas.

Beaverbrooks has 87 stores and 20 luxury watch boutiques across the UK. This is the third investment in the Yorkshire region in the past 12 months and has created three new jobs.