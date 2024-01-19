Beaverbrooks invests £1.5m in major store refurbishment and luxury watch boutique in Leeds
The retailer refitted its Leeds city centre store on Commercial Street in addition to expanding its TAG Heuer boutique which, at 640 sq ft is now almost double the size.
The 1,300 sq. ft. Beaverbrooks store, which is the retailer’s first store to be set across two floors, features a new diamonds and weddings area on the upper floor of the space, in addition to specialist diamond areas.
Beaverbrooks has 87 stores and 20 luxury watch boutiques across the UK. This is the third investment in the Yorkshire region in the past 12 months and has created three new jobs.
Managing director Anna Blackburn said: “We’re confident the new store will be popular with customers – both local and further afield.”