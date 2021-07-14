Bedmaker Aspire Furniture to create 100 jobs with new Leeds warehouse

Aspire Furniture has taken on a new warehouse in Leeds.

The Barnsley-based business has taken over the 64,603 sq ft industrial building, Sixty2, on Bruntcliffe Way in Morley in Leeds which it says will further its growth both in the UK and overseas.

Aspire Furniture builds and sells mattresses and frames to stockists including Tesco, Next, Dunelm and Wayfair.

The new building combines 59,570 sq ft of warehouse space with 5,000 sq ft of office space on the ground floor.

Paul Murphy, managing director of Aspire Furniture, said: “Sixty2 Leeds provides us with a base in which we can expand substantially.

“Aspire Furniture supply to multiple high-profile retailers and sell directly via aspirestore.co.uk, and this move will provide the capacity to power further expansion in the UK and give us the space we need to execute our ambitious export plans.”

Launched in 2013 as a distributor from Mr Murphy’s kitchen table, the business quickly expanded.

In 2017, it took over a 15,000 sq ft factory after making the decision to start manufacturing its own products.

The firm began working with an international trade adviser from the Department of International Trade when a German distributor contacted the company requesting samples of its products.

By 2019, it was exporting 100 beds a week.

Ben Sawbridge, asset manager at Urban Logistics REIT, which owns the warehouse, said: “It is fantastic for the building to be let so soon following the completion of the refurbishment works which gives us continued confidence in the market.

“I look forward to seeing Aspire Furniture flourish and grow in their new premises.”

CBRE’s industrial team, joint agent with M1 Agency, secured the letting just weeks after the building’s refurbishment completed.

Danielle Raunjak, a senior surveyor in CBRE’s industrial and logistics team in Leeds, said: “This latest letting to expanding Yorkshire business Aspire Furniture in a well-positioned warehouse in West Yorkshire is testament to the increasing demand for shed space of this specification and quality.

“This is ideal space to accommodate the company’s growing manufacturing facility and we are delighted to help the business fulfil its growth plans.”

Aspire Furniture will join a line-up of well-known local and national occupiers at the site, including DHL, Aptar UK, TNT and New Day.

Sixty2 is situated at the Leeds 27 industrial estate in West Yorkshire.

The industrial site sits close to the motorway networks being within 0.7 miles of J27 of the M62 and M621 intersection and just five miles from Leeds city centre.