The new Ryther-based farmland spans 80 acres and will be used to increase the company’s production of industrial hemp. The increase in hemp production will see the company producing in excess of 1,000 tonnes of hemp straw annually.

Richard Essery, director of sustainability and innovation at Harrison Spinks, said: “Acquiring the new farmland will be an incredible asset to the business and will allow us to continue producing luxury mattresses in the most environmentally responsible way possible.

“In addition to furthering our hemp production, we are conducting a biodiversity survey across all our farmland to assess the best environmental use of our land. As our business grows, we look forward to furthering our on-going sustainable efforts.”

Liam McPartland, one of Harrison Spinks’ farmers, with a hemp harvest.

Hemp fibre, a key component of the company’s mattresses, has absorbent properties.

The business, established in 1840, manufactures luxury mattresses under the Harrison Spinks, Somnus and Spink & Edgar brands.

Last month, the firm partnered with a not-for-profit social business in Liverpool to tackle furniture poverty, donating over 100 mattresses to those in need in the local community.