Bee hive and chicken coop ‘hobby farm’ rejected for ‘encroaching into countryside’

Plans to build a ‘hobby farm’ on greenbelt land in Wakefield have been rejected.

Council officers said the scheme, which was to include bee hives and a chicken coop, would be an “encroachment into the countryside.”

Thirteen residents objected to proposals to use land off Matty Marsden Lane, Horbury, as a farm for personal use.

The scheme also included building ploy tunnels and raised planting beds for growing fruit and vegetables.

The application also included putting three shipping containers, to be fully clad with timber, to store equipment and a gravel driveway on the site.

The land is thought to have previously been a quarry and has recently been cleared of vegetation.

Objectors complained the development would be an “eyesore” as the shipping containers were not in keeping with the area.

Others claimed the scheme would lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour and said the land was contaminated at it had also been used as a tip.

It was also claimed the plan would create traffic problems and damage on the narrow country path accessing the land.

One objection on Wakefield Council’s planning portal states: “Shipping containers are not appropriate for a hobby farm considering the ‘garden style’ chicken run and bee-hive they propose to use.

“What would three shipping containers be needed for?

“The current unauthorised use is totally inappropriate. Heavy vehicles are being driven in and out of the land daily and throughout the night.”

Planning officers said the proposal would be inappropriate within the greenbelt.

They also said the proposed structures would have an “adverse impact” on the appearance of the site.

A report said: “They would also lead to an encroachment into the countryside, thereby conflicting with one of the purposes of the greenbelt.

“The applicant has not put forward any very special circumstances for consideration.”

Deb Nicholls, councillor for Horbury and South Ossett, backed the objectors.