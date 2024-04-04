The company, which is located in Sheffield’s The Moor Market and run by Sean Clarke and Deborah Jackson, will now go up for sale.

Posting on Facebook, the owners wrote: “After over 10 fantastic years, we’ve come to the very tough decision to leave our wonderful beer shop and we officially announce that Beer Central is up for sale.

“We're selling for personal reasons (mainly that Sean has got a new job) and you would be buying a much loved, successful company, with a hard earned reputation for excellent customer service and home to a fabulous range of beer, cider, mead and gifts.

“We're carrying on pretty much as normal for the moment, don't worry, but if you're interested in buying yourself a very beery future, please contact us.”

Mr Clarke first had the idea to open Beer Central in 2012, whilst sitting in The Sheffield Tap pub.

He would soon go on to leave his job as a teacher at Barnsley College, opening Beer Central on the opening day of The Moore Market in November of 2013.

Ms Jackson previously worked as a travel agent.

The company went on to win a string of awards including best drinks Retailer in The Star's Shop Sheffield Awards.

The firm was also named South Yorkshire's best beer shop by Ratebeer and was a two-time finalist in the SIBA Best UK Independent Craft Beer Retailer of the year awards and in 2018.

As well as selling local, national and international beers and ciders through its shop, the company also sells beer online through its social media site.