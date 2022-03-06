The free-to-enter events, organised by Raven Staging in collaboration with Bradford City Council, will feature locally produced beer, food and music.

Both events, named Sup, will run from midday to 10pm on March 12 in Shipley Market Square and on March 19 in Bingley Market Square. They will be held under a weatherproof stretch tent.

Sup is part of a string of events happening across the Bradford area this spring as part of the council’s “Spring Back” campaign.

Two new beer festivals are coming to Shipley and Bingley this month. Picture: Adobe Stock