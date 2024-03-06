Bellway’s new Group Head of Sustainability impressed by housebuilder’s “ambitious” approach

Simon Park has been appointed to the position with the national housebuilder after working in corporate sustainability roles for more than a decade.

Simon, a Chartered Environmentalist who lives in South Tyneside, says he was attracted to the role after being impressed by the Newcastle-based developer’s “ambitious” approach to achieving greater sustainability.

His main responsibility will be to implement the company’s Better with Bellway strategy, the company’s sustainable approach to business practices which includes commitments to reduce carbon emissions and enhance biodiversity.

Simon said: "I was impressed with the level of ambition in the Better with Bellway strategy, including setting Science Based Targets for carbon reduction, which is something I had worked on in my previous roles.”

Before joining Bellway, Simon had a four-and-a-half-year stint as Senior Energy & Sustainability Manager at Durham University. He devised and implemented a sustainability strategy which led to success, including rising 70 places in the People & Planet University Green League, and winning a Green Gown Award in the Nature Positive category which recognises sustainability excellence in education.

He is now looking forward to using his skills and experience to help Bellway drive further improvements in its own sustainability as well as that of the housing industry more widely.

One of the projects he is particularly excited about working on is Bellway’s Future Home @ Energy House 2.0 at the University of Salford. Energy House 2.0 is an experimental eco house built to trial low-carbon technologies. Simon had previously been involved in a sustainable homes scheme during his time with Esh Construction.

Bellway is committed to reducing scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2030. Scope 1 covers emissions from the combustion of fuel and operation of facilities owned and/or operated by the business; scope 2 covers emissions from purchased electricity; and scope 3 emissions are generated by the supply chain and the people who move into Bellway homes.

Simon added: “It is so important that we preserve the environment for future generations. Bellway recognises the effect that carbon emissions have on the climate and is aiming to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46 per cent by 2030, as well as scope 3 emissions by 55 per cent.”

Simon commented on how well the team at Bellway have helped him settle in and says the experience of presenting to graduates and apprentices about the company’s sustainability mission has been an “energising” one.