Ben & Jerrys and Dove owner Unilever announces sales growth across all categories

The consumer goods giant, which also owns Dove, Sure, Hellmann’s and Knorr, announced that it had seen underlying sales growth of 4.4 per cent, with volume growth also increasing 2.2 per cent.

Turnover for the firm increased 1.4 per cent to €15.0bn, or roughly £12.85bn.

Hein Schumacher, chief executive officer of Unilever, said: "Unilever delivered improved volume growth in the first quarter. This was driven by our Power Brands which saw underlying sales growth of 6.1 per cent, with strong performances from Dove, Knorr, Rexona and Sunsilk.

Unilever owns brands including Dove, Sure, Hellmann’s and Knorr. Image: Unilever/ PA.

“We are implementing the Growth Action Plan at speed, focused on three clear priorities: delivering higher-quality growth, creating a simpler and more productive business, and embedding a strong performance focus.”

The announcement follows Unilever’s decision in March to separate its Ice Cream selling business into a separate branch. The firm said it had since made changes to drive “improved productivity, product rationalisation and investment behind significant innovations” in its newly formed wing.

It subsequently saw turnover of €1.8bn, or £1.54bn, in ice cream for the first quarter of 2024, with underlying sales growth of 2.3 per cent.

