Ben Warn is new chairman for Go Racing, the central marketing organisation for Yorkshire's nine racecourses

Mr Warn has previously held senior roles at Sportinglife.com, Blue Square, Sky Betting & Gaming and Perform Group and he is involved in horse racing as a racegoer, sponsor and owner.
Commenting on his new appointment, Mr Warn said, “I’m delighted to be joining Go Racing In Yorkshire, as their chairman. An opportunity to combine two of my biggest passions; Yorkshire and horse racing was too good to miss. We have nine amazing racecourses in the county, I am looking forward to being able to support them to drive further engagement with a wider audience."
He has held several senior executive positions, the most recent as managing director of Perform’s Media Division, based in Leeds.
Acting Chairman, John Sanderson said, “On behalf of the board and the nine Yorkshire Racecourses I am delighted to welcome Ben to Go Racing In Yorkshire as our new chairman. His love of racing, and his skill set make him the ideal person to take the organisation forward in a way that reflects the ever changing sporting and technological landscape. I have total confidence that under his leadership Go Racing In Yorkshire will be able to serve the county’s nine racecourses effectively and continue to fulfil its remit to promote the sport both in Yorkshire and further afield.”