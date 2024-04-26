Benenden Health CEO Bob Andrews leaves firm immediately in surprise announcement

Bob Andrews, who had been in the post since December 2017, left the organisation on Thursday with chairman David Furniss emailing staff on the day about the departure.

Staff are understood to have been surprised by the news and no public announcement has been made, although Mr Andrews’s profile page on the organisation’s website appears to have been removed.

Benenden Health has confirmed his departure in a statement after being contacted by The Yorkshire Post.

Bob Andrews, CEO of Benenden Health. Picture Tony Johnson.

A statement from Mr Furniss said: “We can confirm that Bob Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, has left Benenden Health.

"Since joining as CEO in December 2017, Bob has led Benenden Health on our journey to becoming a modern mutual. We are now working to appoint our new CEO, which we will update on in due course.

“Everyone at Benenden Health, including our members, would like to thank Bob for all his efforts and wish him the very best for the future.”

When asked about the reason for Mr Andrews’s departure, a spokesperson said: “We have no comment on that at this time.”

Benenden, a not-for-profit healthcare provider founded in 1905, provides its services to more than 800,000 members.

Earlier this year, it announced a 50 per cent increase in new members in 2023.

It said more than 100,000 new members joined its service in 2023, while it also experienced a 36 per cent increase in service usage including its 24/7 GP helpline, mental health services, diagnostics, and treatment.

Mr Andrews said at the time: “2023 has been a significant year not only for Benenden Health, but for the entire private health industry.