Bensons for Beds launches new store in Doncaster as part of growth strategy

The new store – called Bensons Outlet – will open at Unit 12 Doncaster Lakeside Village, White Rose Way in Doncaster, on Friday October 28.

The 4,700 sq ft store was previously occupied by GAP and it will employ five staff from other Bensons for Beds stores in the region.

A spokesman said: “Bensons Outlet will join neighbours on the Lakeside Village shopping centre including M&S Outlet, Next Outlet, Lakeside Furniture Direct, Julian Charles and Baytree Interiors.”

Bensons for Beds chief customer officer, Frankie Haynes, said: “We know that households are feeling the pinch right now and Bensons Outlet is a new pilot that enables us to bring quality items at value for money to customers in Doncaster and across Yorkshire.

"All our other Bensons stores will continue to provide discounts and value for money, but our new Outlet in Doncaster will be special, giving customers special deals on items they can take away that day.”