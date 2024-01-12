A call for best bids has been issued for the lease of Odsal Stadium, the home of the Bradford Bulls Rugby League team.

All expressions of interest must be received by the Leeds office of Knight Frank by 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 31.

Jonathan Hyland, a partner at commercial estate agent Knight Frank, said the call for best bids had been triggered by the level of interest in the lease.

Opened in 1934, Odsal is a multi-purpose sports stadium covering 12.85 acres and is currently the home of Odsal Motorsport, as well as the Bradford Bulls.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) currently leases Odsal on a 150-year term from Bradford Metropolitan District Council on a peppercorn rent.

Mr Hyland said: “Since we first announced that the Odsal lease was up for sale in October, there has been a good deal of interest, which isn’t surprising, since this is an absolutely fantastic opportunity to acquire one of the most famous sporting stadia in Yorkshire.

"Odsal has a wonderful history and is one of the jewels in the crown of the city of Bradford. It is now time for best bids.”

Robert Graham, the RFL’s director of finance, facilities and central services, said: “The RFL purchased Odsal in January 2012 because of a specific set of circumstances, which at the time involved a real danger that an historic venue for Rugby League could be lost to the sport.”

He added: “This was never envisaged as a permanent position for a national governing body, and after acting as custodians for more than a decade, and with two tenants in Bradford Bulls and Odsal Motorsports, the circumstances have now developed sufficiently to explore options for sale.”