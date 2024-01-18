Betting giant Flutter grew revenue by more than a quarter in the last three months of 2023

Betting giant Flutter has revealed that it managed to grow revenue by more than a quarter in the last three months of 2023.

The Paddy Power and Betfair owner said that it had met expectations outside the US, but that National Football League (NFL) games had gone the way of customers, hitting its bottom line.

In industry parlance, the “customer friendly” results from sports in the fourth quarter of the year hit revenue by 343 million dollars (£270m), Flutter said. This was largely mitigated by better margins.

As a result, US net revenue was significantly below previous guidance.

Betting giant Flutter said that it had lost out on American football in November, but said that it had managed to grow revenue by more than a quarter in the last three months of 2023.(Photo by Paddy Power Betfair/PA Wire)

However, the business still managed to grow strongly. Revenue was up 26 per cent in the period as a whole, and even the US business managed to grow by nearly a fifth. Across the year as a whole total revenue was up 24 per cent, and the US part of the business grew 38 per cent to £3.60bn. In the UK and Ireland revenue was up 15 per cent to £2.46bn. Only the Australian business, which is less than half the size of the UK business, shrank during the year.