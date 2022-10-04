Beverley's Cammish and Co founder finishes charity cycle ride
A Beverley businessman has taken part in the final leg of a charity cycling challenge which started in 2007 and has covered more than 5,000 miles across 14 countries.
Alec Cammish, founder and owner of property management firm Cammish and Co, was one of the 21 riders who joined the final stretch of the Tour of Europe challenge organised by South Yorkshire- based Dransfield Properties Ltd.
A total of £37,000 has been raised for charities including St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield and Action Against Cancer - taking the total that the colleagues have raised over the last 15 years to £583,000 for various causes. Mr Cammish, 72, said: “It has been a great privilege to have been involved in the ride all this time, though it’s certainly got tougher for us all over the years.”
After setting off from Letchworth on the final ride last month, the riders crossed the finish line at the Tower Bridge in London.