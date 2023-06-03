Yorkshire could become home to a £51m national centre of excellence for the creative industries.

A bid has been made for the major facility to be built at Langthwaite Business Park, near South Kirkby, Wakefield. Langthwaite is already the base for Production Park, a world leader in providing rehearsal and filming space for some of the world’s biggest stars including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Arctic Monkeys and the Rolling Stones.

A West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) meeting heard the project could bring new jobs and investment to the area. WYCA submitted the ‘CoSTAR bid’ in February this year as part of a nationwide competition. If successful, Langthwaite will become home to a ‘national centre for the convergent screen technologies and performance in real-time’ (CoSTAR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is being overseen by national funding agency UK Research and Innovation (UKRI). WYCA policy manager Hannah Andrew said the bid is for up to £51m to build the facility and support its operations for the first six years. The bid is also supported by Wakefield Council, universities and private sector partners.

Langthwaite Business Park could become home to a £51m national centre of excellence for the creative industries

Speaking at a regeneration committee meeting, Ms Andrew said: “If successful it expected that the innovation hub would attract further investment to the area from creative industries, creating opportunities for people across West Yorkshire to pursue careers and skills development in the culture and creative sector.”

A decision on the bid is expected in August.

Langthwaite is in the process of being extended in a partnership between Wakefield Council and WYCA. The extension would need to be completed by October 2024 for WYCA to receive the funding for the centre.

A report on the bid states: “This presents a challenging time scale and requires an effective, solution-based approach.” WYCA owns the site and is preparing it for future development.

Ms Andrew said: “We are now able to progress that at pace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, a bid was submitted to unlock just over £11m in funding to deliver an access road to the site. Plots will be sold for development once infrastructure is in place. Officers explained to committee members how the scheme has so far taken three years due to delays.

Denise Jeffery, committee chair and leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I think sometimes, these things take forever. But we are so excited about the scheme. We don’t mind how long it has taken as long as we get there in the end.”

Langthwaite is home to over 100 businesses. It was originally called Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate when it was established after the Second World War. It was opened in April 1949 by former prime minister Harold Wilson, then president of the board of trade. The first factory on the estate was opened by wool spinners C & J Hurst.