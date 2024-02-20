Big Four accounting firm EY ‘commits’ to regional presence with new Leeds office

The firm is expected to relocate to its new premises, located in Wellington Place, in Summer 2024. The move follows the end of the firm’s current lease at Bridgewater Place.

Tim West, office managing partner at EY in Leeds, said: “Our business in Leeds has continued to see strong levels of growth in recent years, and the investment in a new office marks our commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the region.

“With a prime location, excellent transport links, and outstanding facilities, our new office will provide a high-spec working environment for our people as we continue to grow and develop to serve the region’s thriving business community.

Tim West, office managing partner at EY in Leeds. Photo by Bevan Cockerill.

“We look forward to welcoming our clients and EY teams to our new premises later in the year.”

EY’s Leeds business has seen consistent strong growth in recent years and now employs over 480 people including 39 Partners. EY also welcomed 34 graduates and apprentices to the Leeds office in September 2023 as part of the firm’s student recruitment programme.

The Wellington Place office was named as one of the UK’s most sustainable office buildings, according to industry ratings by NABERS UK. The building is the first outside London to achieve a NABERS Designed Reviewed Target Rating of Five Stars or above.

It also features roof-mounted solar panels, LED lighting, and energy from a fully renewable energy source, along with secure bike storage, access to showers and changing facilities, and electric bike and car charging points.

News of EY taking space in the building follows an announcement last year that Lloyds Banking Group and consultancy Arup would also occupy space in the development.