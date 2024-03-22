Billington Holdings secures six new contracts with combined value of around £90m

Billington, which is based in Wombwell, near Barnsley, said it had secured the largest single contract in its trading history.

The group has achieved its largest order book to date, which it said was “materially ahead” of the previous record set in the first quarter of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the group said: “The contract wins span a variety of sectors including power generation, manufacturing and retail logistics, and will be delivered nationally over the next 24 months.”

Billington Holdings has been awarded six new contracts with a combined value of around £90m. (Photo by Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Billington, commented:

"The award of these significant contracts is great news for Billington. They are a testament to our group offering in a challenging trading environment and demonstrates that Billington is a steelwork contractor of choice.

"The group currently has a record orderbook and these contracts provide further confidence that Billington will continue to perform well in 2024 and into 2025, further underpinning current market expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look forward to providing further updates at the time of the release of the group's results for the year ended December 31 2023 in April 2024."

Earlier this week, Billington Structures joined forces with the British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA) to launch a manifesto to UK politicians at an event in the House of Lords.

Representatives including BCSA President, Gary Simmons and BCSA CEO, Dr David Moore urged politicians to take steps to protect and grow the industry in the future.