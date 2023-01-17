Bingley construction firm, Five Rise Contractors, is expanding its capabilities and service offering after a deal to acquire Bradford business, Bentley Drains for an undisclosed sum.

Bentley Drains, which provides commercial and domestic drain clearing services, will join the Five Rise group and grow its operations as part of the larger business.

Five Rise said the acquisition will allow it to support its customers across all areas of drainage work and cement its growing reputation across West Yorkshire.

Five Rise managing director Michael Gration said: “Bentley Drains is an established company, with significant knowledge of the drainage industry.

Left to right: Five Rise managing director Michael Michael Gration with operations director Richard Gration.

“Five Rise has used Bentley Drains for many years so we know exactly how excellent their service is. Joining forces will allow us to provide commercial and domestic clients with a complete drainage solution from initial detection and inspection, to cleansing and restoration of the full infrastructure if required.

“There are some excellent synergies between the two businesses and the cultures within the two organisations are also remarkably similar, which will ensure a smooth integration and enable us to quickly get on with scaling Bentley

Drains further.”

Mr Gration noted that he plans to scale Bentley Drains rapidly, with the immediate creation of three new operative roles including the appointment of Richard Gration as operations director.

Richard Gration will oversee all of Bentley Drains’ strategic and operational guidance as well as company compliance in health and safety.

Bentley Drains was established in 2003. The business’s owner and founder, Jason Wright, exited the business in December 2022.

The Bentley name and all current employees will be retained.

Jason Wright added: “I am delighted that the Bentley Drains name will continue under the trusted leadership of Michael and Richard Gration and Five Rise.

