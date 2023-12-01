Black Friday sales helped boost footfall in Yorkshire towns and cities, new figures show

A month of Black Friday sales helped to encourage shoppers into town and city centres across Yorkshire last month but cost pressures continue to squeeze the retail industry, according to consumer experts.

The latest figures from the British Retail Consortium, published today, reveal that Yorkshire and the West Midlands were the only regions in the UK to see footfall rise across high streets, retail parks and shopping centres in November.

There was a 0.5 per cent rise in Yorkshire last month, compared to a drop of 10.2 per cent in October, just behind the West Midlands, which grew by 1.7 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking at cities, Leeds saw the UK’s second biggest growth in footfall with an increase of 3.1 per cent, behind Edinburgh, which saw 5.7 per cent growth.

Leeds saw the UK’s second biggest growth in footfall, with an increase of 3.1 per cent, in November, according to the British Retail Consortium. Picture: Steve Riding

Sales were boosted by Black Friday trading and retailers extending discounts across the month to encourage shoppers to start their Christmas spending.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

“A slight uptick in consumer confidence, as well as easing inflationary pressures and more predictable weather, led to an improvement in footfall compared to the previous month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" After a slow October start, the month-long Black Friday sales helped to get shoppers out to their town and city centres. While all parts of the UK saw footfall drop in October; both West Midlands and Yorkshire managed positive growth in November.”

“The extensive cost-pressures on the retail industry over the last two years have limited investment and driven up prices at many shopping destinations.

" The Chancellor’s failure to commit to a business rates freeze in his recent Autumn Statement will inflict hundreds of millions of pounds in additional costs.

"This will inevitably slow the decline in inflation, as well as limiting long term investment and limiting any upside from improvements in UK footfall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, added: “Despite disruption from Storm Ciaràn earlier in the month, November’s footfall rallied, buoyed by Black Friday trading and retailers offering extended discounts to spark early Christmas spend and secure festive share of wallet.

"Last month, footfall recovered to its highest performance levels since July, however, it’s worth noting that, while welcome, this recent boost to retailers has been driven by price and promotions sensitive shopping behaviours.

"Discounting events have proved a major draw, with footfall on Black Friday rising 52.4 per cent week-on-week for example.

"We have also seen that improvements in total retail footfall last month were significantly shored up by outlet store visits, as consumers try to make spend go further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad