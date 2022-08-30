Black Sheep Brewery marks 30th anniversary with cask beer dedicated to founder Paul Theakston

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally created in 2015 in homage to its founder, Paul Theakston, Pathmaker is brewed with Chinook hops.

Mr Theakston, who built the brewery from scratch in 1992, was dissatisfied with the blandness of the beer market in the early nineties and decided to take a stand.

A spokesman said: "He built Black Sheep Brewery in his hometown of Masham and forged the path for the award-winning, independent brewery."

Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery is celebrating its 30th anniversary this September by relaunching its award-winning cask beer Pathmaker.

Mr Theakston said: “I can’t believe it’s been 30 years since that first brew of best bitter back in 1992. I’m incredibly proud of the journey that Black Sheep has taken and thankful to our wonderful new and loyal drinkers who have joined us along the way. I’m excited to enjoy a few pints of Pathmaker this September as we celebrate our big birthday.”

The spokesman added: "The relaunch of Pathmaker will tell the unique story of the brewery’s founding in a modern and creative way. The beer is aimed at pubs and bars to satisfy the needs of increasingly curious beer enthusiasts, as well as the long-standing Black Sheep drinkers wanting a punchy, bitter IPA to toast the 30th anniversary in true fashion."

Jonny Kirkham, Head of Sales and Marketing Director commented: “Pathmaker is about having the courage and conviction to chase your dreams, just like Black Sheep’s founder Paul Theakston did in 1992. As September marks the official birth date of the brewery, we felt there was no better time to relaunch our beloved Pathmaker IPA.

“In today’s fast-paced, innovative world, it’s easy to forget what makes cask beer so utterly amazing. Paul Theakston is a huge advocate of cask beer and that passion continues to run through our veins here at Black Sheep.”

The brewery will also be hosting an official birthday party on 17 September, with Paul Theakston in attendance. He will discuss Black Sheep’s rich history and his Drink Cask Beer campaign.