The Blackfriar Boxing Day Quiz

Question 4.

1: This year, Kwasi Kwarteng narrowly avoided being the shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer in modern history. Mr Kwarteng clocked up 38 full days in the role before being sacked byLiz Truss. But which Yorkshire-born politician tragically died in office after clocking up just 30 days as Chancellor in 1970?

A: Iain Macleod

Advertisement Hide Ad

B: Geoffrey Rippon

Question 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

C: Anthony Barber

D: Sir Alec Douglas-Home

Advertisement Hide Ad

2: Entrepreneur Simon Pollard of Leeds-based COVVI is achieving global success by providing which of the following innovations:

A: An engine powered by compost

Advertisement Hide Ad

Question 3

B: A bionic hand

Advertisement Hide Ad

C: A cyber security system that thwarts Russian attacks

D: The world’s first flying bicycle

Advertisement Hide Ad

3: Marc Wise has created an outdooractivity company – Live for Today Adventures – which is set to keep growing after surviving the pandemic. Which of these factors helped to shape his business career?

Question 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A: He won the National Lottery

B: He inherited a farming estate in the Yorkshire Dales

Advertisement Hide Ad

C: He worked in IT as a junior manager and started dozing off in a meeting. His boss kindly suggested he explore other career options.

D: He successfully pitched his business idea to the stars of the hit TV show Dragons’ Den.

Advertisement Hide Ad

4: In 2022, which Yorkshire town wasvoted the best place to live in Britain byThe Sunday Times?

A: Ilkley

Advertisement Hide Ad

B: Harrogate

C: Beverley

Advertisement Hide Ad

D: Holmfirth

5: Which company took the title for the overall fastest growing business in Yorkshire at Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 awards 2022:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A: The Body Doctor

B: Morrisons

Advertisement Hide Ad

C: Ivegate

D: Joule Hot Water Systems

Advertisement Hide Ad

6: In January, it was revealed thatKirsty Ridge, the managing director of INNO Hospitality, was reviving a famous Yorkshire inn, which stands in Kilnsey, in the Yorkshire Dales.What is its name?

A: The Woolpack

Advertisement Hide Ad

B: The Malt Shovel

C: The Kilnsey Arms

Advertisement Hide Ad

D: The Tennant Arms

7: How is Bruce Galliford, the CEO of Yorkshire-based RAW Charging, helping to lead an environmental revolution?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A: He is creating a giant solar panel complex

B: He is the boss of an electric vehicle charging business

Advertisement Hide Ad

C: He is turning a former mining complex into a factory that creates electric vehicles

D: He is the biggest recycler of plastic in Europe

Advertisement Hide Ad

8: In November, culture champion, Helen Featherstone was appointed to a leading business-focused role. What job did she take on?

A: Director of England, North at The Nat ional Lottery Heritage Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

B: Director of Ilkley Literature Festival

C: CEO of Northern Ballet

Advertisement Hide Ad

D: Head of culture and regeneration at Leeds City Council

9: In April, the Hull-based rail infrastructure specialist Spencer Group revealed that construction work had started to deliver a new £26.5m railway station in West Yorkshire. What is the name of this station?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A: South Leeds

B: Briggate

Advertisement Hide Ad

C: White Rose

D: Cottingley South

Advertisement Hide Ad

10: Which leading political figure made these comments in 2022: “We need a real deterrent to stop bad behaviour or thesetax cheats will continue to flout the rules while most taxpayers struggle with the cost of living crisis.”

A: Jeremy Hunt

Advertisement Hide Ad

B: Liz Truss

C: Dame Margaret Hodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

D: Rachel Reeves

11: Which leading figure from the Bank of England told The Yorkshire Post that the central Bank was determined to stop high inflation from becoming embedded in the UK economy during a trip to Leeds in the summer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A: Sir Dave Ramsden

B: Andrew Bailey

Advertisement Hide Ad

C: Mervyn King

D: Ben Broadbent

Advertisement Hide Ad

12: In December, the board of Hull-based Arco announced that a leading business figure had joined the company as chief executive officer, succeeding former MD, David Evison, who had recently retired, to help lead the company in its next phase of development. What is the leader’s name?

A: Guy Bruce

Advertisement Hide Ad

B: David Bruce

C: Alison McCallum

Advertisement Hide Ad

D: Veronica Steele