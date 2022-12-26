News you can trust since 1754
Blackfriar Boxing Day Quiz

By Michael Crossland
2 hours ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 1:10pm
1: This year, Kwasi Kwarteng narrowly avoided being the shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer in modern history. Mr Kwarteng clocked up 38 full days in the role before being sacked byLiz Truss. But which Yorkshire-born politician tragically died in office after clocking up just 30 days as Chancellor in 1970?

A: Iain Macleod

B: Geoffrey Rippon

Question 8.
C: Anthony Barber

D: Sir Alec Douglas-Home

2: Entrepreneur Simon Pollard of Leeds-based COVVI is achieving global success by providing which of the following innovations:

A: An engine powered by compost

Question 3

B: A bionic hand

C: A cyber security system that thwarts Russian attacks

D: The world’s first flying bicycle

3: Marc Wise has created an outdooractivity company – Live for Today Adventures – which is set to keep growing after surviving the pandemic. Which of these factors helped to shape his business career?

Question 1.
A: He won the National Lottery

B: He inherited a farming estate in the Yorkshire Dales

C: He worked in IT as a junior manager and started dozing off in a meeting. His boss kindly suggested he explore other career options.

D: He successfully pitched his business idea to the stars of the hit TV show Dragons’ Den.

4: In 2022, which Yorkshire town wasvoted the best place to live in Britain byThe Sunday Times?

A: Ilkley

B: Harrogate

C: Beverley

D: Holmfirth

5: Which company took the title for the overall fastest growing business in Yorkshire at Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 awards 2022:

A: The Body Doctor

B: Morrisons

C: Ivegate

D: Joule Hot Water Systems

6: In January, it was revealed thatKirsty Ridge, the managing director of INNO Hospitality, was reviving a famous Yorkshire inn, which stands in Kilnsey, in the Yorkshire Dales.What is its name?

A: The Woolpack

B: The Malt Shovel

C: The Kilnsey Arms

D: The Tennant Arms

7: How is Bruce Galliford, the CEO of Yorkshire-based RAW Charging, helping to lead an environmental revolution?

A: He is creating a giant solar panel complex

B: He is the boss of an electric vehicle charging business

C: He is turning a former mining complex into a factory that creates electric vehicles

D: He is the biggest recycler of plastic in Europe

8: In November, culture champion, Helen Featherstone was appointed to a leading business-focused role. What job did she take on?

A: Director of England, North at The Nat ional Lottery Heritage Fund.

B: Director of Ilkley Literature Festival

C: CEO of Northern Ballet

D: Head of culture and regeneration at Leeds City Council

9: In April, the Hull-based rail infrastructure specialist Spencer Group revealed that construction work had started to deliver a new £26.5m railway station in West Yorkshire. What is the name of this station?

A: South Leeds

B: Briggate

C: White Rose

D: Cottingley South

10: Which leading political figure made these comments in 2022: “We need a real deterrent to stop bad behaviour or thesetax cheats will continue to flout the rules while most taxpayers struggle with the cost of living crisis.”

A: Jeremy Hunt

B: Liz Truss

C: Dame Margaret Hodge

D: Rachel Reeves

11: Which leading figure from the Bank of England told The Yorkshire Post that the central Bank was determined to stop high inflation from becoming embedded in the UK economy during a trip to Leeds in the summer?

A: Sir Dave Ramsden

B: Andrew Bailey

C: Mervyn King

D: Ben Broadbent

12: In December, the board of Hull-based Arco announced that a leading business figure had joined the company as chief executive officer, succeeding former MD, David Evison, who had recently retired, to help lead the company in its next phase of development. What is the leader’s name?

A: Guy Bruce

B: David Bruce

C: Alison McCallum

D: Veronica Steele

ANSWERS – 1: A: Iain Macleod; 2: B: A bionic hand; Q3: C: He worked in IT as a junior manager and started dozing off in a meeting. His boss kindly suggested he explore other career options; 4: A: Ilkley; 5: C: Ivegate; 6: D: The Tennant Arms; 7: B: He is the boss of an electric vehicle charging business; 8: A: Director of England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund; 9: C: White Rose; 10: C: Dame Margaret Hodge; 11: A: Sir Dave Ramsden; 12: A: Guy Bruce.