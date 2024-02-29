The high street skincare and cosmetics chain tumbled into administration earlier this month.

Administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand.

Last week, the retailer shut seven shops in its first phase of restructuring after confirming plans to close nearly half of its then-198 UK outlets.

The Body Shop is to shut another 75 UK stores within the next six weeks, with the loss of 489 jobs. (Photo by Lucy North/PA Wire)

The latest announcement will leave the retail firm with 116 stores across the UK.

Administrators said the closures will bring its store estate in line with industry rivals and will support “a return to financial stability”.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

The insolvency specialists stressed they will support all affected staff with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

The business had employed around 1,500 store workers before the administration.

It was announced last week around 270 head office jobs would be cut, leaving around 400 workers at The Body Shop’s London headquarters.

It hired administrators, who will assess offers for the brand and assets, amid a challenging backdrop for shoppers.