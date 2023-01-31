Booming data industry in Yorkshire drives up salaries across the region by up to 40 per cent

The study examined salary data in January against the same month last year across a number of job roles. Project managers saw average salaries rise by 40 per cent to £70,000, while solution architects experienced an increase of 35 per cent to £95,000, the study found.Business analysts have an average salary of £52,500 and senior business analysts £58,000, a rise of 10.5 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively.The average salary for a data engineer increased by 25 per cent to £70,000. The study highlighted this job role as one of the most challenging areas to hire currently.Commenting on the findings, Sam Hameed, co-founder and managing director of SPG Resourcing, said: “Data is driving the digital transformation plans of businesses across all sectors of the economy, and Yorkshire is fast becoming a global hotspot with world-class projects undertaken by everyone from the NHS to financial services and international technology consultancies.“As growth in the sector continues to accelerate, there remains a shortage of supply in key skills, which is driving up salaries. So it’s essential that the industry works together with the education sector to build a pipeline of talent.”According to market intelligence firm IDC, the global data and analytics industry will be worth $390bn by 2025, with data used for many functions, from business insight to improving customer service and driving operational efficiencies.