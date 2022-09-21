Boost for business district in Leeds as Wrigleys moves to Wellington Place

Wrigleys Solicitors has announced it will be moving from its current home on Cookridge Street to the Wellington Place development.

Wrigleys employs more than 200 staff across its Leeds, Newcastle and Sheffield offices, with around 130 of these staff based in Leeds.

Marie-Louise Hamilton, managing partner at Wrigleys Solicitors, said: “What immediately attracted us to Wellington Place was the community feel that you get every time you visit. The team there does an amazing job of organising a wide range of activities and events for both the Wellington Place community and the wider city, and clearly shares our values when it comes to workplace wellbeing and caring for colleagues.

She added: “Leeds is also known for the strength of its legal sector, and the wide range of firms based at Wellington Place is definitely testament to that. We’re excited to move into our new Leeds office and benefit from the strength of Wellington Place’s business community, as well as the wide range of amenities that it offers. We look forward to welcoming our clients to 3 Wellington Place.”

Paul Pavia, commercial director at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “We’re delighted to welcome a leading name such as Wrigleys to the Wellington Place community. We pride ourselves on being a leading destination for the legal sector, playing home to the Ministry of Justice and many other professional organisations.

“Part of the beauty of Wellington Place is that we are always growing and developing.”