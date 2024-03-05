Boost for 'Hollywood of the North' as Calderdale College launches new skills hub

Dean Clough, a 22-acre business and leisure destination in a former mill site, has agreed a deal to let 12,835 sq ft of state-of-the-art workspace on a new five-year lease to Calderdale College.

The new skills hub, Mill Studios, will serve students aged 16 and above with high-tech facilities for studies in film and TV production, design and editing, esports and games design. The centre will also include collaborative space for events, exhibitions and engagement with employers.

Calderdale College already occupies 2,344 sq ft of space at Dean Clough for its Creative Arts Foundation and BA Degree courses.

David Malone, Principal and Chief Executive at Calderdale College, said: “We are delighted to expand our facility at Dean Clough after a long standing and successful partnership.

“Mill Studios will deliver a digital creative hub that will transform learning in this sector and bring new courses to Calderdale along with cutting-edge facilities in the most engaging environment.”

Mill Studios, which is due to launch ahead of the next academic year as part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024, has been funded by the Local Skills Improvement Fund.

Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director of Dean Clough, said: “We are thrilled that Calderdale College has chosen to expand its educational facilities here at Dean Clough and excited to be involved with Calderdale’s progress as a cultural centre for creative production.